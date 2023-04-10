First Picture of the 25-year-old died on Easter Sunday after being shot in Gleadless Valley



Following his death, which has shocked Sheffield, Abdullah Hassan’s family has shared a heartbreaking picture of him smiling.

After being shot, the 25-year-old died on Easter Sunday 2023 (April 9). His family has described him as a “unique” son and brother.

Emergency services were called to Callow Drive in Gleadless Valley on Sunday. Upon arrival, crews discovered a seriously injured man who, despite paramedics’ best efforts, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation, which is still ongoing.

In his memory, Abdullah’s family has shared a moving tribute. “The passing of our son and brother has caused our entire family a very deep sadness and hurt,” they said in a statement. He was a huge pillar in our family, and losing him in such tragic circumstances is heartbreaking. He can only be described in one way. He was unique on the inside and out.

“As a family, we respectfully request that we be given time to mourn this loss, and we hope that justice will be served swiftly for him.” A post-mortem examination determined that Abdullah died from a single gunshot wound, and police remain on the scene as the investigation into his death continues.

“I feel so sorry for the young man’s parents being woken up this morning to be told this terrible news,” Jeanette Herring, a 50-year-old grandmother who lives nearby, said. To be honest, it’s shocking, disgusting, and unexpected. I walk around these flats every day on my way to the store and never feel threatened. It’s a nice, pleasant neighbourhood.”

“It’s very shocking, I can’t believe what’s happened,” said a 48-year-old electrician who has lived in the Bank Wood block of flats for 15 years. There has always been minor crime, but nothing like this.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the investigation team directly via the Major Incident Public Portal, which can be found here.