First Picture of the two young brothers who were allegedly murdered by their mother last week in east London

Kara Alexander, 44, was charged on Thursday morning at the Old Bailey with the deaths of Marley Thomas, five, and Elijah Thomas, two, in Dagenham.

The boys may have been suffocated or drowned, according to the court, but full post-mortem results have yet to be obtained.

They were last seen alive on December 15 in the afternoon.

According to the court, their father, Selvin Thomas, called 999 the following afternoon after becoming concerned for their well-being.

He forced his way into their house and discovered the boys dead inside.

Alexander was apprehended by police in a nearby garden.

Kara Alexander appeared in court on Thursday at the Old Bailey.

‘The children were last seen alive by CCTV footage together with the defendant late in the afternoon of December 15,’ said prosecutor Philip Evans KC.

‘Police were called around 2 p.m. on December 16 because the children’s father was concerned for their well-being.

‘He had forced his way into the house and was told the children were upstairs asleep.

‘However, when he went to find them, he found them to be obviously deceased and cold to the touch.

‘He dialled 999 and an ambulance arrived to find the children dead.

‘Post-mortem results have not yet been obtained, but preliminary findings indicate that the normal mechanics of breathing were interfered with, which could include smothering and drowning.’

A plea hearing will be held on March 9, 2019, according to Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

The judge also scheduled a preliminary trial for July 10 of next year.

Alexander, of Dagenham, was arrested and remanded in custody.