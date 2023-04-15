First Picture of Tottenham fatal gun attack victim: Tyler McDermott

Tyler as been named locally following the fatal attack after he was gunned down in the street.

Police were called at approximately 04:20am on Thursday, 13 April to reports of a male injured on Norman Road, N15.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found 17-year-old Tyler McDermott suffering from a gunshot injury.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, having sustained life-threatening injuries. He sadly died on the afternoon of Friday, 14 April.

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

An investigation is being led by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, said: “It is vital that we hear from anyone who was in the area of the shooting, and who heard or saw anything suspicious. We know that there was a large group of people there at the time.



Please do the right thing and come forward. We are waiting to speak with you.”

A crime scene remains in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing.

At this early stage no arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, head of policing in Haringey, said: “My thoughts are with Tyler’s family following the tragic loss of another young life.

“You will continue to see an enhanced police presence in the area, and I would encourage local residents to speak with my officers if they have any concerns.

“We will be supporting our colleagues as they investigate this murder, and will do whatever we can to find those responsible. Tackling violence needs the support of communities, and together we can meet this head on.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 883/13Apr.

You can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.