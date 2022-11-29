First Picture of Westminster stab victim who has been named him as 21-year-old Omar Abdullah

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Westminster have named him as 21-year-old Omar Abdullah.

Police were called at 3.23pm on Monday, 28 November to reports of a stabbing in the vicinity of Lilestone Street, NW8.

Officers, along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, attended the scene and found two men with stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, one of the men – Omar – died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. They are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

The second man, aged 20, was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there in a critical condition.

Later that day, a third man – aged 21 – attended hospital for treatment to a hand injury believed to have been sustained as part of this incident. His condition is not thought to be serious.



A murder investigation is under way led by Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie who heads up one of the Met’s Homicide Investigation Teams. DCI Howie said: “A young man has died and his family and friends have been left devastated, while a second man fights for his life, due to the consequences of knife crime on our streets.

“My team of experienced detectives are on scene piecing together the information we have already gathered about what happened. But we need the public’s help to provide Omar’s family with the answers they so desperately need, and arrest and bring those responsible to justice.

“This incident occurred in a public place in Lilestone Street and there would have been many people who witnessed the events escalate. Did you see anything that could help our investigation? Did you capture any images or film of the events on either a mobile device or dashcam? I am urging anyone who was in the area and can assist us to understand the events that has led to this tragic murder to speak with us. There are both uniform officers and homicide detectives on scene, please approach one of them or if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and tell them what you know.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, the local policing commander for Westminster, said: “I understand the concern and shock that this tragic loss of a young man’s life will have caused in the local community and I, and my officers, share these feelings. Work is continuing at pace by specialist homicide detectives to identify those responsible and local officers continue to support these efforts.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in and around the area for the next few days while the important work of evidence gathering continues.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4334/28Nov. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.