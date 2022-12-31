First Picture of Woman named as Taiwo Balogun who was found in Bluewater Lake in Kent

A woman’s body was discovered in a lake near Dartford’s Bluewater Shopping Centre. The family of missing Kent mum Taiwo Balogun has been notified, according to police.

The body was discovered yesterday, according to the Bexley department of the Metropolitan Police. “A woman’s body was recovered from a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre on Friday, December 30,” they said in a tweet. Taiwo Balogun’s family has been notified while formal identification is awaited.

“Her death was unexpected but not suspicious. Our hearts go out to Taiwo’s family.”

Ms Balogun has been missing since December 1. She was last seen at around 2.27pm in a shop on Crayford Road in Dartford, near the junction with London Road.

According to the Met Police, the 53-year-old woman from Bexley, south London, is considered vulnerable and may endanger herself.

“We are very concerned about our mother,” Taiwo’s family said in a statement. She is adored and a huge part of our lives.

“All we want is for our mother to be safe and well at home with us. Could you please contact the police if you have seen her or know where she is? Any information could aid in her capture.”

Taiwo, who stands 5ft 9ins tall, was last seen wearing a black jacket with vertical stripes down the arms, dark trousers, and black and white trainers. She also had an orange carrier bag with her.