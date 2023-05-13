First Picture: Sussex Police Investigate Tragic Death of Woman in Oates Walk

A woman named locally as Holly Sanchez has been found deceased at a property in Oates Walk, Sussex. Sussex Police responded to a call concerning the woman’s well-being on Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m., leading to the apprehension of three men in connection with her death.

The police have launched an extensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. The arrested individuals are known to the victim and have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing inquiry. At present, there is no active search for any additional individuals in relation to this incident.

Police in Sussex are urging anyone who possesses information that may aid the investigation to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with relevant details are encouraged to report their information online or contact Sussex Police at 101, quoting Operation Gladstone.