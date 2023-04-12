Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

First Pictures as Met Police Murder investigation team probing Hackney Death

by uknip247
Met Police Murder Investigation Team Probing Hackney Death

After a man died after being discovered with a severe head injury on Kingsland High Street in Dalston.

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene near the Rio Cinema after the man, believed to be in his late 30s, was discovered unresponsive.

CPR was used desperately by paramedics to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Scotland Yard, the man’s death “is being treated as unexpected, pending further investigations.”

“Officers are working to confirm the man’s identity and notify next of kin,” a spokesperson said.

“No arrests have been made.” There is a scene and road closures in place.”

“We were called at 4.52am today (April 12) to reports of an unwell person on Kingsland High Street, Hackney,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“An ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team were dispatched to the scene.”

“Despite our medics’ best efforts, the patient sadly died at the scene.”

On Wednesday morning, a police tent and patrol cars remained at the scene officers could be seen entering a property behind the tent.

