First pictures from New Malden: A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed  in New Malden, South West London

Police said that they were summoned to the intersection of New Malden High Street and Blagdon Road shortly before midnight and discovered a 31-year-old and a 28-year-old.

A Man Is Fighting For His Life After Being Stabbed In New Malden, South West London

Both were sent to the hospital, although the 28-year-old’s condition was not life-threatening. The older man, on the other hand, is still struggling for his life.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information, including witnesses who have yet to speak with police, should phone 101 and reference CAD 7447/16apr. Please call Crimestoppers if you want to remain anonymous.