First Pictures of Mum of Two shot dead in Dartford Hostage Stand Off with Armed Police

The gunman has been named Locally as a violent convicted thug Jacob Cloke and she has been named as the mother of two Hayley Elizabeth .

Friends have paid tribute to her one said she was my friend she was a beautiful human, larger than life and a kind caring soul who was a great mum to her beloved boys.

First Picture Of Mum Of Two Shot Dead In Dartford Hostage Stand Off With Armed Police

Armed Police were called to the property in Priory Road Dartford On Saturday during the Kings Coronation shots rang as the violent ex blasted the woman

Previously Cloke has appeared before Maidstone Crown Court and had just been released jailed after threatening to “put the baby in the ground” if she called the police during a sustained and disturbing assault in the presence of children

An investigation into a firearms incident at a property in Dartford is now being treated as murder after the victim died in hospital.

Kent Police was called at 12.40pm on Saturday 6 May 2023, to a report of a disturbance at a property in Priory Road.

Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, attended and attempted to engage with a man inside the address. Firearms officers also attended and whilst they were at the scene, a 36-year-old woman suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a handgun and she was taken to a London hospital.

The victim died from her injuries shortly before the evening of Monday 8 May. The man, aged 29, was also taken to hospital with a firearms injury and he remains in a critical condition. He is being treated as the suspect and an investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/80922/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5551111 or by using the online form on their website.