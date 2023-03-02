First pictures of the grim location of where Police located the body of newborn baby in Brighton

Police in Brighton have announced the “heartbreaking” discovery of a baby’s body after a massive search involving 200 people. It follows a nearly two-month search for Gordon and Marten, as well as serious concerns for their newborn child.

The remains of a baby have been discovered during the search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s missing child.

The body was discovered in a wooded area of Brighton, near where the couple was arrested on Monday, according to police.

First Pictures Of The Grim Location Of Where Police Located The Body Of New Born Bay In Brighton

I understand that the end of this investigation will be heartbreaking for the local community and the general public,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said.

He stated that police would “do everything possible” to determine what had occurred.

A crime scene has been established where the body was discovered, and a post-mortem examination will be performed.

An extensive cordon surrounds the allotments at the heart of the search, as well as nearby houses and a wooded area.

Officers tracing Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, as well as their newborn baby, have discovered that they went into Argos on Whitechapel Road, E1, at 18:19hrs on Saturday, 7 January, to buy camping gear.





In January, the couple went missing after their car caught fire on the M61.

Aristocrat Marten and her boyfriend – a convicted sex offender – were detained in Brighton on Monday on suspicion of child neglect after a member of the public spotted them at a shop.

They were arrested again on Tuesday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after police said they refused to tell them where the baby was.

Over 200 officers have been searching for the child in allotments and woodland in and around Brighton, a 90-square-mile area.

Wild Park, in the city’s Moulsecoomb district, was one of the areas searched on Wednesday, with officers scouring the undergrowth and ponds.

Drones, sniffer dogs, thermal cameras, and even a helicopter were used.

The couple was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter on Tuesday after being stopped in Brighton on Monday after evading police for several weeks, but the baby was not with them.



On 5 January, Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were reported missing after their car caught fire on the M61 near Bolton.

Marten had given birth only a few days before, and the child had not received any medical attention.

They were spotted in places like Liverpool, Essex, and east London in the days that followed.

They were last seen on January 8 in Newhaven, which is about seven miles east of Brighton.

Authorities believe they slept in a tent and avoided detection by using cash, concealing their faces, and moving around at night.

CCTV footage from Monday night appears to show Gordon, who served 20 years in an American prison for rape, limping and walking with a stick.

Marten comes from a wealthy aristocratic family with royal ties, and her parents begged her to come forward.

Police had previously been given an additional 36 hours to question the couple.