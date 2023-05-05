Friday, May 5, 2023
First pictures of Walthamstow murder scene yards from Children primary school: The teenager named "Renz"was stabbed to death on Friday in broad daylight

First pictures of Walthamstow murder scene yards from Children primary school: The teenager named “Renz”was stabbed to death on Friday in broad daylight

First Scene Pictures In Walthamstow After A Sixteen Year Old Boy Was Stabbed To Death

On Friday afternoon, a sixteen-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Walthamstow.

Police, paramedics, and the air ambulance were called to the knifing on Markhouse Road just after 4 p.m., where they discovered a sixteen-year-old male with a stab wound.

Despite their best attempts, he was pronounced dead half an hour later at the scene.

A murder investigation has now been initiated.

The family of the man broke down this evening at the scene saying why and how could this happen he was so young.

The child’s next of kin have been notified, and a post-mortem examination has been scheduled, according to police.

There have been no arrests as of yet.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, the borough’s senior officer, commented, “I am completely devastated by the loss of a young man’s life on our streets.”

“At this tragic time, my heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with the victim’s family.”

“I, like many others, am deeply concerned about our communities, and I know that this senseless loss of life will reverberate far and wide.”

“In the face of such violence, we must stand together, and I urge anyone with information about what happened this afternoon to contact us immediately.”

There are still extensive cordons around the region, as well as road restrictions from the Lea Bridge.

Stella Creasy, the local MP, said she was “totally devastated” by the news and urged residents to come forward with any information that could help the police.

Anyone with information or video who has not yet spoken with police is requested to phone 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 4965/5MAY.

To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or go to Crimestoppers-uk.org.

