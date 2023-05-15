Five Arrested in Salisbury Robbery, Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was robbed of his personal belongings in an alleyway in Salisbury. Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, and authorities are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the robbery.

The incident occurred during the early hours of May 8 when the victim was walking home along Fisherton Street. He noticed a group of individuals in an alleyway and approached them, which led to a verbal altercation. The group then assaulted him, resulting in several injuries, including a fractured nose and bruising to his ribs and face.

During the assault, the victim’s mobile phone, shoes, and AirPods were stolen. Wiltshire Police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area at around 2 a.m. on that day and may have witnessed the incident. They are also urging individuals who were driving in the vicinity and have dash cams installed in their vehicles to come forward if they have any relevant footage.

One woman in her 30s and four men between the ages of 30 and 51 have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Wiltshire Police at 101, quoting the crime reference number 54230048017. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 0800 555 111.

The police are committed to investigating this robbery thoroughly and ensuring that justice is served. They rely on the support and cooperation of the community in bringing offenders to justice and keeping the local area safe.

Witnesses are encouraged to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation to ensure that those responsible for this crime are held accountable for their actions.