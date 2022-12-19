Monday, December 19, 2022
Five arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped following collaborative effort

by @uknip247

Police have arrested five males on suspicion of theft and going equipped following a collaborative effort between units.  

In the early hours of Thursday morning (15/12), officers from Team 5 Royal Wootton Bassett, assisted by colleagues from Specialist Operations, stopped a vehicle believed to have been involved in recent burglaries.

Five males from Bristol aged between 16 and 20 were detained and following a search, a number of tools such as crowbars and bolt croppers, drugs and some items suspected to have been stolen were located.

The males were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped, while two of the males, a 16-year-old and 20-year-old, were also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

They were taken to Gablecross Police Station in Swindon and later released on bail to allow officers to conduct long term enquiries.

Sgt Ian Woodward from the Royal Wootton Bassett response team said: “This was excellent work by a local policing team in collaboration with Specialist Operations who help keep our roads safe.

“This is a timely reminder that whilst it is the season of goodwill to all, there are still grinches out there looking to ruin Christmas.

“If you see anything suspicious, please report it to the police on 101.

“If a crime is taking place, call 999.”

