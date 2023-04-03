Monday, April 3, 2023
Five Bleed Kits Are Being Installed Throughout The Bexley Borough To Aid In The Saving Of Lives In The Event Of A Serious Injury

The life-saving kits will be made available to the public so that anyone can assist someone in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

All of the kits will be registered with the London Ambulance Service, so if you require assistance or are a bystander looking to assist someone, a 999 caller will be able to advise you on how to access and use the kits.

While “Bexley is already a safe borough,” Councillor Gower, Cabinet Member for Communities and Housing, stated that these kits could help save lives if “someone is injured, whether that be by a road traffic accident, a bad fall, or in the unlikely event of a knife attack.”

The kits will be available at Sidcup High Street’s Aspire Pharmacy, Bexleyheath Central Library, and Erith College.

There are plans for two more Bleed Control Kits to be stationed in the borough’s north, but the locations of these bleed kits have yet to be determined.

The five bleed kits were funded by the Department of Education and the Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime (MOPAC).

The MOPAC provides boroughs with a grant of up to £5,000 to carry out prevention work.

“We know on average, it takes an ambulance about seven minutes to reach a patient,” said Councillor Peter Craske, Cabinet Member for Places.

“However, traumatic bleeding from serious injuries can be fatal in three minutes.”

“These kits have the potential to save lives because treatment can begin before paramedics arrive.”

“Bexley is already a safe borough,” said Councillor Gower, Cabinet Member for Communities and Housing. “By continuing to work in partnership with all of our colleagues and external agencies, we hope to keep it that way.”

“If someone is injured, whether in a car accident, a bad fall, or in the unlikely event of a knife attack, then assistance is available to empower members of the community to save lives while waiting for emergency services.”

