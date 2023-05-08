Five charged with public nuisance offences in Doncaster

Five people have been charged in connection with an incident at Doncaster racecourse on Saturday 6 May.

Three women and two men have all been charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance. They were remanded in custody and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 8 May).

Those charged are:

• Zara Verryt, 34, of Sheldon Road, Sheffield

• Johanna Grace, 26, of Twentywell Lane, Sheffield

• Sarah Foy, 23, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire

• Joshua Lane, 26, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire

• Thomas Foy, 24, of Dannah Street, Ripley, Derbyshire

They have all been bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next month.

Police were called at around 7.40pm on Saturday following reports a number of people had gained access to Doncaster racecourse.

