The annual community event, which took place on Saturday 27 August at Fort Amherst, aims to provide access to a vast number of services for health and wellbeing.

The group were joined by Community Policing Volunteer trainer PC Martyn Tulk who said: ‘This was a great event to be involved in.

‘Over 2,000 people attended and many of those were able to meet and enjoy the interaction with our dog team whilst learning about how therapy dogs can help tackle mental health and support vulnerable people.’

The festival, which was a free event, featured performers and workshops all aimed at promoting wellbeing within the community.

Therapy dogs can help reduce stress and anxiety while providing a sense of connection in difficult situations.

PC Tulk added: ‘Our therapy dogs are all very calm, friendly and affectionate. The Community Policing Volunteer Canine team all give up their free time to enable positive exchanges with the public. This allows people to benefit from all the positive effects therapy dogs can have both mentally and physically.’

The festival was organised by The Paramount Foundation whose mission is to invest in local communities and improve the lives and wellbeing of the people within them.

Community Policing Volunteer Therapy Dogs support Child Centred Policing to ensure that every interaction the police have with a child or young person is an opportunity to engage, hear their voice and recognise when a young person needs further support. They also help connect vulnerable people with the police to build trust and make communities feel safer.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer please visit the Community Policing Volunteer website here – Community Policing Volunteer (CPV) | Kent Police

