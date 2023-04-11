Five elephants in the Sahel state of Chad have been killed by poachers

According to Adam Ahmat Assane, the secretary of SOS Elephants, the elephants were found dead in the Beinamar area, about 400 kilometers south of N’Djamena, the capital of Chad.

The elephants were attacked by armed men on horseback, which caused them to be killed mercilessly.

What is more heartbreaking is the fact that the elephants were found with their heads cut off and tusks removed, making it clear that they were targeted solely for their ivory. SOS Elephants reported that there are less than 1,500 documented elephants left in Chad, which is much less than the tens of thousands of elephants that used to roam the country’s forests and savannas three decades ago.

This alarming decrease is a clear indication of the dangers facing wildlife in the region.

Over the years, the government of Chad has put in place measures to combat poaching, which has caused a slowing down in poaching activities.

The crackdown initiated in 2008 by former president Idriss Deby Itno contributed to this decline. However, the recent killing of five elephants highlights the need for enhanced measures to tackle poaching and protect wildlife.

The organisation SOS Elephants has called on the current President’s son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, to take a more forceful approach to end poaching activities in the country. The organisation has urged the new President to maintain the crackdown and take stricter measures to combat poaching.

The country’s recorded elephants live mostly in wildlife reserves, but they remain vulnerable to poaching once they leave the protected areas.