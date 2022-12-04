Five engines and crews have been sent to tackle a blaze that has ripped through flat within a high rise in West Ealing

Five fire engines and around 30 firefighters and officers have been called to a flat blaze on HeronForde in West Ealing

A fourth-floor flat in an eight-storey block of flats s on fire and well-developed.

The London fire Brigade was called at around 1 am on Sunday, December 4th to The Cedars which is a high rise block of flats.

Fire crews from Southall, Acton and Heston fire stations have been called to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The London fire Brigade has been approached for more information on the incident.