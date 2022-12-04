Sunday, December 4, 2022
Sunday, December 4, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Five Engines And Crews Have Been Sent To Tackle A Blaze That Has Ripped Through Part Of A High Rise In West Ealing
Home BREAKING Five engines and crews have been sent to tackle a blaze that has ripped through flat within a high rise in West Ealing

Five engines and crews have been sent to tackle a blaze that has ripped through flat within a high rise in West Ealing

by @uknip247

 

Five fire engines and around 30 firefighters and officers have been called to a flat blaze on HeronForde in West Ealing

A  fourth-floor flat in an eight-storey block of flats s on fire and well-developed.

The London fire Brigade was called at around 1 am on Sunday, December 4th  to The Cedars which is a high rise block of flats.

Fire crews from Southall, Acton and Heston fire stations have been called to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

The London fire Brigade has been approached for more information on the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police  are continuing to look for Daniel Sunday, 15, who is #missing...

During her incredible 48 years, Rosemary has served seven Chief Constables, eight...

Major search operation after a person has been reported to have been...

A drunk, violent man who stabbed another man to death over a...

Five individuals who supplied Class A drugs in Basingstoke and Andover have...

Have you seen 14-year-old Olivia?

A man has been jailed for over three years for drug offences...

The head of the police watchdog has been forced to resign after...

A man who threatened to stab police officers and firefighters during a...

A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested at his multi-million-pound London home...

Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested after a 16-year-old girl died...

Conor Burns, a former government minister, has been cleared of misconduct and...