@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Turpington Lane in Bromley

written by uknip247
Fire damaged half of a four-room flat on the 10th floor of a residential building. There were no reported injuries.

The Fire Department was called at 10.02 a.m., and the fire was out by 10.43 a.m. Firefighters from Bromley, Orpington, and Beckenham were dispatched to the scene.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

