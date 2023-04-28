Friday, April 28, 2023
by uknip247
Five Fire Engines And Around 35 Firefighters Tackled A House Fire On Sevenoaks Close In Romford

Half of the ground floor of a two-storey mid terraced house was damaged by the fire. One man left the property before the Brigade arrived. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is believed to have been accidental caused by an electrical fault in the fridge.

The Brigade was called at 12.08pm and the fire was under control at 1.24pm. Fire crews from Harold Hill, Dagenham, Romford and Leytonstone fire stations attended the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters recommend that you have a look at our online Home Fire Safety Checker to make sure there are no hidden hazards in your home.

“The online tool will ask you a series of questions that will help us work out the level of risk in your home, or the home of someone you care for. It only takes a few minutes to get tailored advice to keep yourself and loved ones safe from fire.”

