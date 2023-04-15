Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives have arrested a man and taken five lethal firearms and a significant quantity of ammunition off the streets following a proactive intelligence-led operation

Detectives have arrested a man and taken five lethal firearms and a significant quantity of ammunition off the streets following a proactive intelligence-led operation

by uknip247

At around 20:00hrs on Thursday, 13 April, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime stopped a taxi on the A4088, Wembley with support from specialist firearms colleagues.

Officers found a rucksack in the boot, inside which were five viable handguns and ammunition. These have all been seized for forensic examination.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition and remains in custody at this time in a West London police station. No action was taken against the taxi driver.

Detective Superintendent Victoria Sullivan, Specialist Crime, said: “I have no doubt that lives will have been saved as a result of our determination to remove these types of highly dangerous weapons from the streets; London, and Londoners, are that bit safer.

“Anyone concerned in illegal firearms activity can be assured that we will investigate and work to bring them to justice.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

First Picture of Tottenham fatal gun attack victim: Tyler McDermott

A mother and father have been found guilty of Christmas Day killing of their baby son in a “savage and brutal” crime.

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a teenager who was shot in Tottenham

Clifton can expect to see increased police patrols as they track down a group of car thieves operating in the area

A driver knocked a police officer to the ground with his car before then ploughing it straight into a tree

Do you know this man?

Families, farmers, and members of Nottinghamshire’s rural community are invited to attend a community event to showcase all things rural

A 20-year-old woman has been left with a bleed on the brain after she was punched in the face during a night out

Police have arrested a suspect after a woman had her handbag robbed by a man wearing flipflops

The Essex Police Dog Section welcomed four new canine crimefighters and two new handlers into their ranks at a ceremony at their Sandon base

Police have issued a new photo in our appeal to find 16-year-old Amarylis Harris-Pearce, missing from her home in Bratton

A man has been jailed for 18 years for raping a woman in his car near Folkestone

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More