Detectives have arrested a man and taken five lethal firearms and a significant quantity of ammunition off the streets following a proactive intelligence-led operation

At around 20:00hrs on Thursday, 13 April, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime stopped a taxi on the A4088, Wembley with support from specialist firearms colleagues.

Officers found a rucksack in the boot, inside which were five viable handguns and ammunition. These have all been seized for forensic examination.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition and remains in custody at this time in a West London police station. No action was taken against the taxi driver.

Detective Superintendent Victoria Sullivan, Specialist Crime, said: “I have no doubt that lives will have been saved as a result of our determination to remove these types of highly dangerous weapons from the streets; London, and Londoners, are that bit safer.

“Anyone concerned in illegal firearms activity can be assured that we will investigate and work to bring them to justice.”