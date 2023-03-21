Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Five men appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 14 March 2023 following a car meet which occurred on Sunday 12 June 2022 on Wendover Road, Rackheath

Five men appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 14 March 2023 following a car meet which occurred on Sunday 12 June 2022 on Wendover Road, Rackheath

by uknip247
Auto Draft

The incident saw a number of vehicles attend the location where they committed roads offences related to their manner of driving.

  • Daniel Skinner, aged 24 and of Long Row, Tibenham pled guilty to failing to provide information to identify a driver of a vehicle and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also fined £400 and ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £160 victim surcharge.
  • Tye Caldwell, aged 21 and of Wilsons Square, Harleston pled guilty to failing to provide information to identify a driver of a vehicle and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also fined £369 and ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £148 victim surcharge.
  • Lewis England, aged 25 and of Rodwell Corner, Cawston pled guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was given four penalty points on his license and fined £166. He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.
  • Wilson Potter, aged 19 and of Magdalen Road, Eye pled guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was given four penalty points on his license and fined £133. He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.
  • Kyran George, aged 20 and of Raymond Road, Norwich pled guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was given four penalty points on his license and fined £130. He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

Investigating officer, Sgt Ade Hales said: “I would like to reiterate that we are not targeting genuine car enthusiasts as we understand they are not interested in participating in reckless behaviour.”

“We will continue to prosecute those who pose a risk to their own safety and the safety of those around them.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A Romanian national was killed by a ‘single stab wound to his heart

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing Thomas Horan, 36, from Eastbourne

Armed Police called to Black Lion in Hammersmith after reports of a man with a firearm

A murder investigation has been launched in Barnet after a man died following a suspected assault

Painting the way for a more sustainable future for the Royal Navy

Two men have been charged following a stabbing in Ramsgate

A woman has been jailed after stealing more than £37,000 from her 79-year-old grandfather to spend on drugs, tattoos and takeaways

A man has died and an investigation has been launched in Westminster

A carer stole over £5,000 from her disabled client in order to fund her own lifestyle

Trailblazing devolution deal signed giving Greater Manchester more control over transport, skills and housing

Foreign Secretary meets with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar in London

A teenager was stabbed onboard a London bus this afternoon in Walthamstow

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More