Five men appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 14 March 2023 following a car meet which occurred on Sunday 12 June 2022 on Wendover Road, Rackheath

The incident saw a number of vehicles attend the location where they committed roads offences related to their manner of driving.

Daniel Skinner, aged 24 and of Long Row, Tibenham pled guilty to failing to provide information to identify a driver of a vehicle and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also fined £400 and ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £160 victim surcharge.

Tye Caldwell, aged 21 and of Wilsons Square, Harleston pled guilty to failing to provide information to identify a driver of a vehicle and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also fined £369 and ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £148 victim surcharge.

Lewis England, aged 25 and of Rodwell Corner, Cawston pled guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was given four penalty points on his license and fined £166. He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

Wilson Potter, aged 19 and of Magdalen Road, Eye pled guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was given four penalty points on his license and fined £133. He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

Kyran George, aged 20 and of Raymond Road, Norwich pled guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was given four penalty points on his license and fined £130. He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

Investigating officer, Sgt Ade Hales said: “I would like to reiterate that we are not targeting genuine car enthusiasts as we understand they are not interested in participating in reckless behaviour.”

“We will continue to prosecute those who pose a risk to their own safety and the safety of those around them.”