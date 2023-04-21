Friday, April 21, 2023
Five men have been arrested following the death of a woman in south-east London

Police were called at 10.33pm on Tuesday, 18 April to reports that a 44-year-old woman had been hit by a van in Atlas Gardens, Charlton.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. Despite their efforts, the woman died at the scene a short time later.

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, she has been named as Isabelle Stewart, who lived in Charlton.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported to specially trained family liaison officers.

On Wednesday, 19 April a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A further four men, two aged 23, a 28-year-old and a 31-year-old, were arrested on Thursday, 20 April on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and violent disorder.

All five men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the senior investigating officer, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with Isabelle’s family and friends. Our family liaison officers are supporting them at this difficult time and we are doing all we can to establish what happened to their loved one.

“We have made significant progress, however we will still need to hear from anyone with information about what happened.

“I would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a white van or truck being driven erratically in the Charlton area between 22:00hrs and 22:45hrs on Tuesday night.

“We recognise the significant concern this incident would have caused, however we are confident there is no wider risk to the community. Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with them directly”

A post-mortem examination began on Thursday, 20 April.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with information about what happened.

Please call 101 quoting CAD 9939/18Apr. If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

