Police were called to the incident, at a Co-op in Panners Parade, in Great Notley, in the early hours of 7 January.
Officers were quickly able to identify that a Ford Transit van had been used during the incident.
It had reversed into the shop shutters and caused extensive damage to the front entrance.
Five men then got out of the vehicle and linked the ATM to the Transit, which was used to dislodge it.
The ATM was then taken away from the scene by the men in two cars; an Audi and Volkswagen Golf, both stolen by means of violent and threatening acts towards victims they targeted in the days leading up to the 7 January.
At about 6.20am, the remnants of the stolen ATM were located in Colne Engaine.
Warrants executed
Through quick enquiries, detectives were able to identify Shane Parker, Wayne Parker, Jamie Parker, Danny Johnson and James Hamilton as suspects.
A number of warrants were executed on 22 February, during which Shane Parker, Wayne Parker, Jamie Parker, Danny Johnson were all arrested.
Hamilton was also later arrested following a pursuit involving a stolen Ford Mondeo.
They were subsequently charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary as well as number of other offences.
Such was the weight of evidence against them, each of the men admitted the offences and were sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday 18 October.
Jailed for a total of 50 years
Shane Parker, 25, of Swaynes Lane, Comberton admitted both charges as well as arson and was sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison.
Wayne Parker, 27, of Sandiacres Caravan Site, Long Green, Cressing was sentenced to a total of 13 years and nine month in prison.
Jamie Parker, 37, of Church Road, Wicken, Ely, admitted both charges and arson and was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.
Danny Johnson, 22, of Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, Bedford, admitted both charges and arson and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Jamie Hamilton, 23, of Berkely Drive, Chelmsford, admitted both charges as well as arson, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.
Little option but to admit their guilt
Detective Inspector Frazer Low, of our serious and organised crime unit, led the investigation. He said:
“These individuals clearly thought they could get away with these invasive and incredibly damaging crimes, but they were wrong.
“Thanks to the work of the investigative team, we were able to use a variety of policing tactics in order to quickly identify them as the perpetrators and put arrest strategies in place.
“We were able to quickly get these men off the streets and such was the evidence we were able to offer to the Crown Prosecution Service, all five men were left with very little option but to admit their guilt and were sentenced appropriately on Tuesday.
“To any crime groups who believes they can commit crime in Essex, we will identify you, we will track you down, you will be arrested and ultimately jailed for a significant period.”
Our district is a safer place
Chief Inspector Martin Richards, Braintree district commander, added:
“This was an excellent piece of detective work by our specialist teams and it has secured lengthy convictions of career criminals.
“Our teams have consistently worked tirelessly to help the communities of Braintree and Uttlesford and putting people behind bars who are resolved on criminal intent.
“I have no doubt these convictions and sentences have made our district a much safer place.”