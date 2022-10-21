Police were called to the incident, at a Co-op in Panners Parade, in Great Notley, in the early hours of 7 January.

Officers were quickly able to identify that a Ford Transit van had been used during the incident.

It had reversed into the shop shutters and caused extensive damage to the front entrance.

Five men then got out of the vehicle and linked the ATM to the Transit, which was used to dislodge it.

The ATM was then taken away from the scene by the men in two cars; an Audi and Volkswagen Golf, both stolen by means of violent and threatening acts towards victims they targeted in the days leading up to the 7 January.

At about 6.20am, the remnants of the stolen ATM were located in Colne Engaine.