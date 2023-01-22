Sunday, January 22, 2023
Sunday, January 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines
Home BREAKING Five men have been sentenced to prison for running organised drug supply lines

Five men have been sentenced to prison for running organised drug supply lines

by uknip247
Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines
Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines

Nathaniel Ofori, 23, of Tiverton Road, N15, was charged with conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He previously pleaded guilty on November 11, 2021. On December 6, 2022, he was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines
Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines

Donell Shyngle, 24, of Seven Sisters Road, N4, has been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He previously pleaded guilty on November 11, 2021. On December 6, 2022, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines
Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines

Moses Aibamwen, 28, of Avenue Road in Erith, was charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He previously pleaded guilty on November 11, 2021. On December 6, 2022, he was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison.

Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines
Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines

Emmanuel Yamoah, 28, of Gloucester Road, N17, was charged with conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He previously pleaded guilty on November 11, 2021. On December 6, 2022, he was sentenced to four years and one month in prison.

Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines
Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines

Rojhat El-Sindi, 26, of Foyle Road, N17, was charged with conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He previously pleaded guilty on November 11, 2022. On January 18, 2023, he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

The investigation was launched by detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command and the Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) Organised Crime Group syndicate, and it relates to the five men who were all involved in the organised distribution of heroin and crack cocaine via a county line running between London and Manchester since January 1, 2021.

As part of the operation, a number of inquiries were conducted, including phone analysis and the analysis of CCTV footage, which established that the group was operating as part of an Organized Crime Group, facilitating the supply of Class A drugs. It was discovered through the analysis of mobile phone data that those involved were frequently travelling from London to Manchester and would canvass their customer base by sending bulk messages advertising drugs for sale.

Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines
Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines

Following an extensive investigation, officers from GMP’s Tactical Vehicle Intervention Unit stopped a Honda Civic in Sanbrook Retail Park, Romford, in November 2021. Yamoah, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested after being identified as a drug line holder.

A total of three warrants were executed at addresses in Manchester’s Angel Gardens and Heywood’s Promenade Street. Officers seized a significant amount of Class A drugs, including heroin and cocaine. One of the properties also had a Rambo knife and an imitation firearm.

Shyngle, Ofori, Aibamwen, and El-Sindi were arrested on November 9, 2021, at the Angel Gardens property.

PC, the investigating officer “Our coordinated response with colleagues from GMP has demonstrated the great results we can achieve when we work collaboratively with our partner forces,” Nick Stylianou said.

“This proactive operation identified that the group were dealing Class A drugs over an 11-month period, living lavish lifestyles, funded by criminality. We hope that the extensive work involved in the case demonstrates our commitment to combating this crime, which is heavily associated with exploitation and serious violence, resulting in untold misery.

“We are pleased with the sentences passed by the courts, and hope it acts as a deterrent to those who partake in this type of reckless behaviour. Those who are involved will face the full weight of the law.”

“Regardless of how well-coordinated you believe your criminal enterprise is, police forces are actively collaborating and sharing intelligence,” said Detective Inspector Roger Smethurst of GMP’s Serious Organised Crime Group. We will dismantle your organisation and prosecute you.

“We know that just seizing these items or putting people in jail isn’t enough. These individuals profit from some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and we will continue to pursue all levels of criminality involved in drug distribution.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

After a teenager was knocked unconscious on New Year’s Day, police released...

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Margate

Business Secretary warns energy suppliers to end the mistreatment of customers 

A man previously sentenced to almost 20 years for a string of...

The eight dogs seized after a woman in her twenties was mauled...

Two men, one of whom is a port worker, have been arrested...

Met forensic scientists’ advanced DNA capture techniques have been credited with the...

Outline Productions is partnering with Italian beer brand Birrificio Angelo Poretti to...

A self-described “gun nut” who built his own powerful firearms from scratch...

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempting to murder...

A former West Mercia police officer has been sentenced to prison for...

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy in the case...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More