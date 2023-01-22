Five Men Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Running Organised Drug Supply Lines

Nathaniel Ofori, 23, of Tiverton Road, N15, was charged with conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He previously pleaded guilty on November 11, 2021. On December 6, 2022, he was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Donell Shyngle, 24, of Seven Sisters Road, N4, has been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He previously pleaded guilty on November 11, 2021. On December 6, 2022, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Moses Aibamwen, 28, of Avenue Road in Erith, was charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He previously pleaded guilty on November 11, 2021. On December 6, 2022, he was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison.

Emmanuel Yamoah, 28, of Gloucester Road, N17, was charged with conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He previously pleaded guilty on November 11, 2021. On December 6, 2022, he was sentenced to four years and one month in prison.

Rojhat El-Sindi, 26, of Foyle Road, N17, was charged with conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He previously pleaded guilty on November 11, 2022. On January 18, 2023, he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

The investigation was launched by detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command and the Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) Organised Crime Group syndicate, and it relates to the five men who were all involved in the organised distribution of heroin and crack cocaine via a county line running between London and Manchester since January 1, 2021.

As part of the operation, a number of inquiries were conducted, including phone analysis and the analysis of CCTV footage, which established that the group was operating as part of an Organized Crime Group, facilitating the supply of Class A drugs. It was discovered through the analysis of mobile phone data that those involved were frequently travelling from London to Manchester and would canvass their customer base by sending bulk messages advertising drugs for sale.

Following an extensive investigation, officers from GMP’s Tactical Vehicle Intervention Unit stopped a Honda Civic in Sanbrook Retail Park, Romford, in November 2021. Yamoah, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested after being identified as a drug line holder.

A total of three warrants were executed at addresses in Manchester’s Angel Gardens and Heywood’s Promenade Street. Officers seized a significant amount of Class A drugs, including heroin and cocaine. One of the properties also had a Rambo knife and an imitation firearm.

Shyngle, Ofori, Aibamwen, and El-Sindi were arrested on November 9, 2021, at the Angel Gardens property.

PC, the investigating officer “Our coordinated response with colleagues from GMP has demonstrated the great results we can achieve when we work collaboratively with our partner forces,” Nick Stylianou said.

“This proactive operation identified that the group were dealing Class A drugs over an 11-month period, living lavish lifestyles, funded by criminality. We hope that the extensive work involved in the case demonstrates our commitment to combating this crime, which is heavily associated with exploitation and serious violence, resulting in untold misery.

“We are pleased with the sentences passed by the courts, and hope it acts as a deterrent to those who partake in this type of reckless behaviour. Those who are involved will face the full weight of the law.”

“Regardless of how well-coordinated you believe your criminal enterprise is, police forces are actively collaborating and sharing intelligence,” said Detective Inspector Roger Smethurst of GMP’s Serious Organised Crime Group. We will dismantle your organisation and prosecute you.

“We know that just seizing these items or putting people in jail isn’t enough. These individuals profit from some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and we will continue to pursue all levels of criminality involved in drug distribution.”