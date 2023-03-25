Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Five men jailed following an extensive investigation into Class A drug supply between London and Swindon

by uknip247
Toran Ali, 24, of Bridge End, Walthamstow, was identified as the head of the operation on both occasions. In 2019 he was responsible for running the cocaine and heroin line known as Alpo between February and October of that year.

The drugs line was estimated to have made at least £238,320 during this period and a total of 34,089 text messages were sent on the phone line associated with the drugs line during this time, arranging and facilitating drugs for sale. Ali was responsible for using two youths from London as runners to deal drugs on his behalf, along with Swindon-based runners.

He appeared at Swindon Crown Court this week and was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Lewis Owusu, 26, of Farmilo Road, Walthamstow, based himself in Swindon and dealt drugs on behalf of the Alpo line. He remained in contact with Ali to ensure the drugs were supplied on the streets in Swindon. He was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment and a further two years and 11 months imprisonment for a previous drugs supply offence in London which he committed the day before travelling to Swindon in 2019.

Marieneve Principato, 24, of Walpole Road, Tottenham was given a two year community order with 175 hours unpaid work for his involvement which saw him arranging the movements of proceeds made from the drug dealing enterprise.

Jay Lucas, 24, of Darnley Close, Walcot, Swindon, was previously sentenced for his part in 2021 and he was given a five year and 11-month custodial sentence.

Whilst on court bail, Ali commenced another county-line drugs operation using the street name of Draco in October 2021. During this time, he employed the assistance of David Kalala, 20, of Cazenove Road, Hackney, Charlie Mcculloch, 20, of Somerville Road, Walcot, Swindon and Darren Darville, 47, of Calvert Road, Walcot. This drugs line ran between November and December 2021 after Ali tried to evade police by changing his tactics in an attempt to fall under the radar. On this occasion, his operation was disrupted by the Swindon Fortitude team after just six weeks of its inception.

For his involvement in this drugs line, Ali received a six years and eight months custodial sentence which will run concurrently to his first sentence. He was also subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order for five years which begins on his release from custody.

Mcculloch received a three-year and one-month custodial sentence and a further 18 months for a separate GBH incident.

Kalala was jailed for two years and nine months and Darville was jailed for two years and three months.

