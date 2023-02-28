Five men were arrested after a fight broke out at a city centre gym

Officers were called to The Gym, in Trinity Square, Nottingham, at around 6.30pm on Monday (27 February 2023) following reports of an altercation involving a number of people.

Detectives are now appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has mobile phone footage.

A man aged in his 30s was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening. Two other men later attended the hospital with minor injuries.

Five men, aged 21, 25, 32, 36 and 46, have been arrested by police overnight on suspicion of affray.

Detective Sergeant Al Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a large-scale disturbance in a busy gym that would have attracted a lot of attention.

“Our investigation is continuing and we would like to speak to anybody who saw what happened or has footage which could assist with our inquiries.

“We will be working closely with the gym and analysing its CCTV footage. I’d like to thank staff for their cooperation.

“This kind of violence is completely unacceptable and we are determined to bring all those involved to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 596 of 27 February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.