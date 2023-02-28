Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Tuesday, February 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Five men were arrested after a fight broke out at a city centre gym

by uknip247
written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Officers were called to The Gym, in Trinity Square, Nottingham, at around 6.30pm on Monday (27 February 2023) following reports of an altercation involving a number of people.

Detectives are now appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has mobile phone footage.

A man aged in his 30s was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening. Two other men later attended the hospital with minor injuries.

Five men, aged 21, 25, 32, 36 and 46, have been arrested by police overnight on suspicion of affray.

Detective Sergeant Al Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a large-scale disturbance in a busy gym that would have attracted a lot of attention.

“Our investigation is continuing and we would like to speak to anybody who saw what happened or has footage which could assist with our inquiries.

“We will be working closely with the gym and analysing its CCTV footage. I’d like to thank staff for their cooperation.

“This kind of violence is completely unacceptable and we are determined to bring all those involved to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 596 of 27 February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Officers investigating a serious assault have made a...

A suspected drug dealer has spent the night...

A woman has been found guilty of killing...

Couple on the run with a missing baby...

Major search for missing Six-week old baby after...

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon arrested in Brighton...

A bouncer suffered nasty injuries to his lip...

Investigation launched in West Ealing after man is...

Nottinghamshire Police is highlighting its ongoing efforts to...

Trio charged over O2 Arena stabbing