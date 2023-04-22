Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

Five men, who were part of a group convicted for producing millions of pounds of cannabis across Leicestershire over two years, have been jailed

by uknip247

Ossama Omar, 38, of Staveley Road, Leicester and Mohamed Latif, 46, of Kitchener Road, Leicester were found guilty of production of cannabis between 1 January 2018 and 19 March 2020 at a trial at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday 18 April.

They were sentenced at the same court

Omar was sentenced to seven years in prison while Latif was sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

Also sentenced yesterday were the below, who pleaded guilty last year to the same offence:

•Besmir Kortoci, 30, of Courtyard Close, Syston was jailed for nine years and nine months. He was also pleaded guilty to five charges under the Identity Document Act.

•Wesley Moden, 41, of Park Road, Leicester was jailed for five years

•Gazmend Kortoci, 26, of Sheldon Street, Leicester was jailed for six years and nine months

In September 2021, the below were sentenced for the same offence after pleading guilty:

•Alban Elezi, 29, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years

•Bekim Ahmataj, 30, of Shelford Walk, Leicester was jailed for five years and seven months

•Gramoz Imeraj, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and six months

•Eneo Kortoci, 22 of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and one month

•Xhevahir Mici, 48, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years

In November 2021, the below were sentenced for the same offence after pleading guilty:

•Kevin Sinani, 33, of no fixed address was jailed for three years, four months and two weeks

•Benet Kataroshi, 23, of no fixed address was jailed for five years and two months

•Bekim Kataroshi, 27, of no fixed address were jailed for four years, five months and three weeks

•Jetnor Sinani, 21, of no fixed address was jailed for four years and eight months.

