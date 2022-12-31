Saturday, December 31, 2022
Saturday, December 31, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Five men with weapons are reported to have smashed their way into a home before assaulting a woman inside
Home BREAKING Five men with weapons are reported to have smashed their way into a home before assaulting a woman inside

Five men with weapons are reported to have smashed their way into a home before assaulting a woman inside

by @uknip247
The victim was left with facial injuries following the aggravated burglary, which is reported to have happened in Middlesbrough on Thursday 29 December.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said the five men smashed windows at the property in Nesham Road at about 16.13 GMT
They are then reported to have forced their way inside, assaulting a female occupant and causing further damage before making off empty-handed in a blue-coloured vehicle.
Officers said the men are described as all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.
They are asking anyone with information, CCTV or any dashcam footage which may assist police to contact DC Yasmeen Hussain at Middlesbrough CID.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 233406. Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at orlo.uk/iz72W or by phoning 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

President Joe Biden has signed the last of five animal protection measures...

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery at a petrol station...

The widow of PC Andrew Harper has been awarded an MBE for...

KFRS Chief Executive recognised in King’s New Year Honours

A new police operation has been launched to prevent visitors trying to...

Police appeal after fatal Christmas Eve collision near Headcorn

Officers investigating a report of theft at a shop in Deal have...

Appeal to trace witness to serious collision in Horsham

Three Metropolitan Police officers, who courageously acted as human shields to save...

Police officers, staff and volunteers from forces across the country have been...

A woman has been discovered dead in Bluewater shopping centre Lake

Police are appealing for witnesses following an unprovoked attack in West Bridgford

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"