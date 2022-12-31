Five men with weapons are reported to have smashed their way into a home before assaulting a woman inside

The victim was left with facial injuries following the aggravated burglary, which is reported to have happened in Middlesbrough on Thursday 29 December.
They are then reported to have forced their way inside, assaulting a female occupant and causing further damage before making off empty-handed in a blue-coloured vehicle.
They are asking anyone with information, CCTV or any dashcam footage which may assist police to contact DC Yasmeen Hussain at Middlesbrough CID.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 233406. Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at orlo.uk/iz72W or by phoning 0800 555 111.