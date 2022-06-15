Five more people have been charged as part of our investigation into the March riot in Bristol city centre.

The following people have been charged with the following offences:

Dominic Gillett, 25, of no fixed address, is accused of rioting and arson.

Carl Davis, 25, of St Werburgh’s, Bristol, is accused of rioting.

Charlie Milton, 31, of St Werburgh’s, Bristol, is accused of rioting.

Katie Webster, 26, of no fixed address, is accused of assault by beating an emergency worker.

Rokas Barisauskas, 20, of Manchester, has been charged with rioting and attempting to set fire to the property with the intent to endanger life.

They will all appear in Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, 16 June).

In total, 47 people have been charged in connection with the March 21, 2021 incident outside Bridewell Police Station.