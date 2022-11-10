Five people have been arrested after a suspicious vehicle was stopped on the M25 in Westerham

Officers on patrol searched the car and seized climbing equipment including harnesses, D-locks and banners.

Two women aged 20 and 21, and three men aged 50, 45 and 18 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

On Thursday 10 November 2022, Pavel Sousek, 71 of Bude in Cornwall and Gaie Delap, 75 of Upper Cheltenham Place, Bristol, Somerset were both charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance. The charges relate to incidents on Wednesday 9 November 2022, at junctions 4 and 1A. They were due to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

Earlier in the week three women were also charged with the same offence:

Theresa Norton, 54, of Esplanade Gardens in Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Lucia Whittaker-de-Abreu, 33, of Arthur Street in Derby

Molly Berry, 70, of Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth, Buckinghamshire

The charges relate to incidents on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 November 2022 on the M25 at junction 1A and 1B. They all appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.