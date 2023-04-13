Five people have been arrested and a large amount of cannabis seized following work by police in Folkestone

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at an address in Pavilion Road following a call at 11.50pm on Wednesday 12 April 2023.

During a search of the property, around 150 cannabis plants were discovered along with growing equipment, and have been seized while enquiries by Folkestone CID continue.

Five men, who are aged between 20 and 44, were arrested as part of the investigation and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector James Wyles, of Folkestone Community Safety Unit, said: ‘The money made from sites of this kind invariably ends up in the hands of criminal groups.

‘I am pleased a quick response to this incident by local officers has led to five arrests and the shutting down of this cultivation site.

‘I urge anyone who is concerned illegal drugs are being produced or sold in their area to report it to Kent Police through our website, or by calling 999 if a crime is in progress.’