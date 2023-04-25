Five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of valuable trainers and other items of clothing

Security staff at the York Designer Outlook called North Yorkshire Police at about 12.45pm on Saturday 22 April, reporting a group of people behaving suspiciously.

Officers attended immediately and located a black Skoda Superb car with five occupants – two men, two women and a teenage boy. The car was searched and officers located a large quantity of suspected stolen goods inside, including pairs of trainers worth about £1,000 and other items of clothing worth about £2,000.

All five people were arrested on suspicion of theft, handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft. They have since been released on bail while enquiries continue. The car was also seized by police.