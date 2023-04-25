Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of valuable trainers and other items of clothing

Five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of valuable trainers and other items of clothing

by uknip247

Security staff at the York Designer Outlook called North Yorkshire Police at about 12.45pm on Saturday 22 April, reporting a group of people behaving suspiciously.

Officers attended immediately and located a black Skoda Superb car with five occupants – two men, two women and a teenage boy. The car was searched and officers located a large quantity of suspected stolen goods inside, including pairs of trainers worth about £1,000 and other items of clothing worth about £2,000.

All five people were arrested on suspicion of theft, handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft. They have since been released on bail while enquiries continue. The car was also seized by police.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who abandoned his Rottweiler in his car on one of the hottest days of the year has been barred from owning a...

Two brothers who carried out a shocking crime spree which included stealing alcohol from a petrol station, smashing windows and the attempted theft of...

Two men jailed and drugs seized following cracked windscreen stop check

A man who launched a frenzied attack on his victim as he slept, stabbing him more than 20 times, has been jailed

A burglar who raided a couple’s home as they slept has been jailed

Two men have been jailed for more than 12 years for their involvement in a fatal road traffic collision

A trio of drug dealers have been jailed after more than £200,000-worth of drugs were found in a house

We know that there is a victim behind every crime and we just wanted to highlight a particular appalling and heartless case committed against...

A man who strangled his girlfriend, Clair Armstrong, to death in an unprovoked attack at her home following a disagreement has been found guilty...

Two men from London have been jailed for more than two years in connection with robberies and attempted robberies in Lowestoft

Can you help the Police find Sophie Jones who’s missing from Harlow?

Kyle Bevan, a man who subjected a two-year-old girl to a brutal assault and caused her “catastrophic” brain injuries, has been handed a life...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.