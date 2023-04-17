Monday, April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023

Five people have been charged after police shut down cannabis cultivation in Folkestone

by uknip247
Folkestone Magistrates

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at an address in Pavilion Road following a call at 11.50pm on Wednesday 12 April 2023.

During a search of the property, around 150 cannabis plants, along with growing equipment, were seized by officers from Folkestone CID.

Cuma Delioglu, 36, of Tottenham, north London; Michael Greatorex, 44, of Camden; Robert McKinley, 44, also of Camden, and Adem Kavosoglu, of no fixed address, have since been charged with aggravated burglary.

Fermirando Dashi, 20, of Pavilion Road, Folkestone, has been charged with producing cannabis.

All five men appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court on Friday 14 April and the case was adjourned to Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 15 May.

