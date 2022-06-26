According to statistics, 837 people have made the crossing in small boats in the last week.

So far this month, 2,595 people have crossed from France, bringing the total number of people who have crossed this year to 12,159.

The total for this year is more than double what it was for the same period last year.

In 2020, approximately 8,400 migrants will have crossed the border. In 2021, over 28,000 people made the journey.

The government announced in April that it would send some asylum seekers to Rwanda as part of a five-year trial.

The first deportation flight to the east African country was scheduled for June 14, but it was cancelled at the last minute due to a late intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.

The policy will be subjected to a full judicial review in July.

“The High Court will then rule on the legality of the partnership,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“Work will continue, and future flight preparations have already begun.”

‘Prevent migrants’

On Wednesday, Matthew Rycroft, a Home Office civil servant, told the Home Affairs Committee that it was “impossible” to say how many people would need to be sent to Rwanda to deter Channel crossings.

He stated that the department had done “a lot of modelling” on the number of people who would have to be sent away before the disincentive kicks in.

“I don’t think the number of people relocated to Rwanda should be used to measure the success of this scheme,” he added.

“The scheme’s success should be measured by the number of journeys avoided.”