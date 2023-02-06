Five Specially Trained Officers From The London Fire Brigade Will Travel To Turkey As Part Of A Sixty-Strong International Search And Rescue (Isar) Team To Assist With Rescue Operations In Kahramanmaras - Uknip

The UK ISAR team is made up of teams from British fire and rescue services that can be deployed to disasters all over the world on behalf of the UK government.

Each service commits to supplying six search and rescue specialists. The UK team’s efforts will now be integrated into the larger search and rescue operation, which will be coordinated by the United Nations.

In addition to personnel, the team has deployed 14.5 tonnes of equipment, which includes specialised cameras and acoustic and seismic listening equipment that detects people even when they are buried beneath a large amount of rubble.

Four specially trained search dogs and their handlers will also be part of the UK deployment to help locate casualties.

On the back of the orange high visibility jacket are the words “Urban Search and Rescue.”

Once located, the team is trained and equipped to safely shore up any unstable buildings as well as break through concrete and any other obstacles that may be blocking access to trapped people.

For the duration of the deployment, the team is completely self-sufficient, providing its own tented accommodation, food and water, and medical support. This means that the UK ISAR team will not be reliant on scarce resources that the local population in Kahramanmaras desperately requires.