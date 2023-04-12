Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Five-week-old terrier puppies have been found abandoned in a carrier bag

Five-week-old terrier puppies have been found abandoned in a carrier bag

by uknip247
Five-week-old Terrier Puppies Have Been Found Abandoned In A Carrier Bag .two Terrier Puppies Were Discovered In A Plastic Bag Near Cross Hands.

Two terrier puppies were discovered in a plastic bag near Cross Hands.

According to RSPCA Cyrmu, the pair was discovered in a hedge by a “startled” member of the public on the side of the road near Llyn Llech Owain Country Park in Gorslas.

The driver was driving down the road when they noticed a plastic carrier bag and heard puppies crying inside.

“The two five-week-old puppies were found on their own in a plastic carrier bag that was loosely tied on Tuesday (4 April),” said RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben.

“The puppies were taken to the vet for treatment of a skin condition.” We are now conducting investigations to determine who was responsible for these puppies.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that they were abandoned in a bag out in the cold like garbage.” Fortunately, they were found, and we’d like to thank whoever found them and called us. The puppies are now doing well – and, of course, our inquiries continue – but they have found a loving home.”

Anyone with information about these puppies should contact the inspectorate appeal line at 0300 123 8018, according to the animal welfare charity.

“Sadly, more and more people are abandoning their animals, and it could be for a variety of reasons, such as when owners are unable to cope, whether it’s with an animal’s behavior, the costs of keeping the pet, or other things in their life take over,” Keith added.

“But there is no reason to abandon an animal – the puppies must have been terrified and cold.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The recent release of a video purportedly showing a Ukrainian soldier being beheaded by a Russian serviceman has sparked outrage in Ukraine and around...

The news of former health secretary Matt Hancock being investigated by Parliament’s standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg, along with two other MPs, has caused shockwaves...

Sussex Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of Gareth, who has been reported missing from Polegate

Police are appealing for your help to find Gemma George, who is missing from her home in #Basildon

New holiday let rules to protect local people and support tourism

A specialist explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team has been leading searches at a house after an explosion

Male arrested in Wolverhampton after ‘snacks laced with drugs’

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Portsmouth

A man has been sentenced to four months imprisonment after a firework he threw injured four police officers and a serving police dog

Three men have been jailed after officers seized over 230 mature cannabis plants from a factory set up in Southampton

Police have warned that racist behaviour at football matches could lead to a prison sentence following the conviction of a man for making offensive...

Six people have been sentenced to 23 years in prison for their role in supplying Class A drugs in Boston

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More