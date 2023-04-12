Five-week-old terrier puppies have been found abandoned in a carrier bag

Two terrier puppies were discovered in a plastic bag near Cross Hands.

According to RSPCA Cyrmu, the pair was discovered in a hedge by a “startled” member of the public on the side of the road near Llyn Llech Owain Country Park in Gorslas.

The driver was driving down the road when they noticed a plastic carrier bag and heard puppies crying inside.

“The two five-week-old puppies were found on their own in a plastic carrier bag that was loosely tied on Tuesday (4 April),” said RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben.

“The puppies were taken to the vet for treatment of a skin condition.” We are now conducting investigations to determine who was responsible for these puppies.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that they were abandoned in a bag out in the cold like garbage.” Fortunately, they were found, and we’d like to thank whoever found them and called us. The puppies are now doing well – and, of course, our inquiries continue – but they have found a loving home.”

Anyone with information about these puppies should contact the inspectorate appeal line at 0300 123 8018, according to the animal welfare charity.

“Sadly, more and more people are abandoning their animals, and it could be for a variety of reasons, such as when owners are unable to cope, whether it’s with an animal’s behavior, the costs of keeping the pet, or other things in their life take over,” Keith added.

“But there is no reason to abandon an animal – the puppies must have been terrified and cold.”