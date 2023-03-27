Monday, March 27, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Flags are flying at half-mast following the sudden death of a firefighter

Flags are flying at half-mast following the sudden death of a firefighter

by uknip247

Nick Wilby, who joined Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service in March 2020, died on Friday, March 24, at his home in Wilton.

Mr Wilby had just finished his LGV driving course and was on his way to becoming an emergency response driver for his Wilton station.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, the sudden passing of one of our colleagues,” said Chief Fire Officer Ben Ansell. Nick Wilby, a firefighter from Wilton, died late Friday night at his home.

“I speak for the entire Service when I say that we are all shocked and saddened by this news, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones.”

“We are supporting colleagues during this difficult time, and in remembrance, our Union flags will be flown at half-mast from today, Sunday, March 26th, until Thursday, March 30th, when they will return to full mast.”

“I would like to request that the privacy of Nick’s family and colleagues be respected during this difficult time,” Ben Ansell added.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police in Sussex are concerned for the welfare of Richard, 58, who has been reported missing

Have you seen missing Klaudia?

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sagal Mohamuud Hassan

First 2023/24 Cost of Living Payment dates announced

Deal Or No Deal is set to return to screens with Stephen Mulhern on hosting duties

Kaitlyn, 15 is #missing from #Manchester

Perpetrators of anti-social behaviour will face swift and visible justice, with nitrous oxide banned and police given more powers to test for drugs on...

Police have charged two men with the murder of Jack Howes

Detectives in Doncaster are appealing for information following a reported rape

Fire crews called to tackle a blaze at the deluxe waterfront apartments Riverlight Quay in Battersea

A girl has been rushed to the hospital following a reported dog attack involving a pack of four animals

A body was discovered during the search for a missing Hastings man

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More