Flags are flying at half-mast following the sudden death of a firefighter

Nick Wilby, who joined Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service in March 2020, died on Friday, March 24, at his home in Wilton.

Mr Wilby had just finished his LGV driving course and was on his way to becoming an emergency response driver for his Wilton station.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, the sudden passing of one of our colleagues,” said Chief Fire Officer Ben Ansell. Nick Wilby, a firefighter from Wilton, died late Friday night at his home.

“I speak for the entire Service when I say that we are all shocked and saddened by this news, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones.”

“We are supporting colleagues during this difficult time, and in remembrance, our Union flags will be flown at half-mast from today, Sunday, March 26th, until Thursday, March 30th, when they will return to full mast.”

“I would like to request that the privacy of Nick’s family and colleagues be respected during this difficult time,” Ben Ansell added.