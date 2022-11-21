Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

UKNIP Tributes Paid
Home BREAKING Floral tributes left at the scene of a much-loved father-of -three Andy Millward who died after a horrific collision with a lorry in Strood

Floral tributes left at the scene of a much-loved father-of -three Andy Millward who died after a horrific collision with a lorry in Strood

by @uknip247
0 comment

UKNIP Tributes Paid

Andy Millward died on Thursday after his black Vauxhall was hit by an overturned Renault lorry in Station Road, Strood.

Following the tragic death, flowers and tributes have been left by members of Andy’s family and friends at the traffic lights at the junction with Frindsbury Road near to where the collision took place.

A photograph has been attached to a lampstand.

UKNIP Tributes Paid

“You were more than just an uncle to me; you were the best big brother anyone could ask for.

 

UKNIP Tributes Paid

“I can’t believe you’re no longer with us. I’ll miss your face, smile, laughs, dancing, and times spent with you.”

 

UKNIP Tributes Paid

Another comment came from his sister Selina: “I keep wondering why you were taken from us in such a tragic accident.

 

UKNIP Tributes Paid

“I adore you. Sleep tight, you will always be in our thoughts and hearts.”

 

UKNIP Tributes Paid

Following the tragedy, Andy, who was in his 40s,  he has been  described as a much-loved man by family and friends.

UKNIP Tributes Paid

Freda Law, his mother: “My son was adored. He also leaves behind his three daughters and a large family.”

UKNIP Tributes Paid

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving, and the investigation is ongoing.

 

UKNIP Tributes Paid

He was later released on bail until February of next year.

 

 

Officers from Kent Police’s serious collision investigation unit are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. Dashcam footage can be submitted here.

Anyone with information should contact the SCIU at 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference MM/COJ/127/22.

You may also like

Eighteen suspects are to appear before court charged...

Large crime scene in Strood after GBH attack...

Two people have died and two people have...

How to Write a Creative Essay at Time...

Officers investigating a serious injury collision in Christchurch...

Two men have been arrested after high value...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More