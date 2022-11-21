Floral tributes left at the scene of a much-loved father-of -three Andy Millward who died after a horrific collision with a lorry in Strood

Andy Millward died on Thursday after his black Vauxhall was hit by an overturned Renault lorry in Station Road, Strood.

Following the tragic death, flowers and tributes have been left by members of Andy’s family and friends at the traffic lights at the junction with Frindsbury Road near to where the collision took place.

A photograph has been attached to a lampstand.

“You were more than just an uncle to me; you were the best big brother anyone could ask for.

“I can’t believe you’re no longer with us. I’ll miss your face, smile, laughs, dancing, and times spent with you.”

Another comment came from his sister Selina: “I keep wondering why you were taken from us in such a tragic accident.

“I adore you. Sleep tight, you will always be in our thoughts and hearts.”

Following the tragedy, Andy, who was in his 40s, he has been described as a much-loved man by family and friends.

Freda Law, his mother: “My son was adored. He also leaves behind his three daughters and a large family.”

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving, and the investigation is ongoing.

He was later released on bail until February of next year.

Officers from Kent Police’s serious collision investigation unit are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. Dashcam footage can be submitted here.

Anyone with information should contact the SCIU at 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference MM/COJ/127/22.