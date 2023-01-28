Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to airports across the United Kingdom and to Amsterdam and Geneva, has ceased trading

Saturday, January 28, 2023
by uknip247

Flybe, which has gone into administration for the second time, also operated scheduled flights from Belfast City and Heathrow to airports throughout the United Kingdom, as well as Amsterdam and Geneva.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority made the announcement at 4 a.m. and has advised passengers not to arrive at airports because flights will not be operating.

Flights from Birmingham to Belfast, Geneva, Amsterdam, and Edinburgh have all been cancelled.

Customers who still need to travel must make their own arrangements through other airlines, rail, or coach operators.

The UK CAA will provide affected passengers with advice and information.

Advice to UK consumers seeking information about refunds, travel insurance claims can be found on the CCA website.

The following travel arrangements have been put in place, offering Flybe passengers special fares:

British Airways

Customers are being offered one-way fares of £50/€60 plus taxes, fees and charges on selected routes to get them where they need to be. 

Customers due to fly with Flybe can travel on journeys between London and Belfast, Newcastle or Amsterdam.

Customers can make their booking by calling the British Airways contact centre on 0344 493 0787.

Ryanair

Ryanair, launched fares starting from £29.99 to accommodate customers affected by Flybe’s immediate cancellation of its entire UK schedule.

Families who booked to fly on now-cancelled Flybe flights can travel on one of Ryanair’s flights, including routes from Belfast to East Midlands, Manchester and London Stansted from only £29.99.

These are on sale on the Ryanair.com website for travel from Sunday 26 March 2023.

easyJet

easyJet is offering fares of £49 for domestic routes and £79 for international routes including a 15kg hold bag will be available on presentation their original Flybe booking reference.

This will be in place for Flybe customers until 10 February.

Any affected passengers should contact easyJet’s customer service on:

  • If calling from UK & elsewhere: +44 (0) 330 5515151
  • In calling from France: +33 (0) 9 77407770
  • If calling from the Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 7946405
  • If calling from Italy: +39 02 32068889

Train operators

LNER is offering all Flybe customers who have had their flights cancelled can travel on any LNER service to their destination for free on 28 January and 29 January.

Customers will need to present their cancelled airline ticket.

For further info, visit: LNER.co.uk

