Flying Squad Intercepts Watch Robbers Following Violent Attack in the West End

The proactive efforts of the Flying Squad have led to the interception of a group of watch robbers following a violent attack in the West End. Collaborating with the Westminster Robbery Squad, the Flying Squad apprehended the criminals as part of an operation targeting a spate of watch robberies in the area.

Abukar Aligas, 23, of Holland Road, Brent, Mahamud Gudal, 22, of no fixed address, and Abdikafi Omar, 21, of Buchanan Gardens, Brent, have all been sentenced to two years, suspended for two years for attempted robbery. Zakaria Mohammed, 22, of Leghorn Road, Brent, received a custodial sentence of 2 years and 12 weeks.

The incident occurred on Friday, August 12, around 2:00 am when a 29-year-old man left a bar in Berkley Square to head home in a taxi. Unbeknownst to him, the four men had been following him closely in a separate vehicle after noticing the valuable watch he was wearing, worth £2,000.

The Flying Squad had been monitoring the group’s activities from around 1:00 am as they displayed suspicious behaviour in the area. This behaviour aligned with those involved in recent high-value watch robberies investigated by the Westminster Robbery Squad and the Flying Squad.

Upon leaving the bar, both vehicles proceeded, with the Flying Squad officers trailing the group. The victim disembarked from the taxi at 2:20 am upon reaching his destination. Suddenly, he was grabbed around the neck and subjected to a chokehold, violently dragged to the ground.

One of the assailants attempted to remove the victim’s watch but struggled to detach the clasp. After a few minutes, the suspects fled the scene, with the Flying Squad officers in pursuit. Shortly after the attack, all suspects were apprehended and arrested for attempted robbery.

Detective Sergeant Gary Taylor, who led the investigation and proactive operation, expressed pride in his team’s work, which resulted in the arrests and subsequent sentencing of the four individuals. He emphasized the commitment of law enforcement to ensuring the safety of London’s streets and holding criminals accountable for their actions.

The Metropolitan Police urge the public to remain vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves from potential robberies. This includes staying aware of surroundings, keeping valuables hidden, and planning safe routes. Additional advice on crime prevention can be found on the Metropolitan Police website.

If witnessing a robbery or becoming a victim of one, it is vital to call 999 immediately to report the incident. The continued collaborative efforts of law enforcement and public cooperation will contribute to creating safer communities and combating all forms of robbery.