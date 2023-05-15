Folkestone Man Faces Charges for Assaults and Other Offences

Monday, May 15, 2023
A man from Folkestone, identified as Nicholas Culpain, is set to appear in court after being charged with multiple offences, including five counts of assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Lyminge, where Kent Police responded to reports of a disturbance on Sandling Road.

According to witnesses at the scene, members of the public claimed to have been assaulted and spat at by the individual involved. Additionally, during the same incident, an officer and a police car were also subjected to spitting, and a custody cell was urinated in.

Following an investigation into the matter, the Folkestone and Hythe Victim Based Crime Team charged Nicholas Culpain, a 31-year-old resident of Folkestone Road in Dover. The charges against him include assault of an emergency worker, damage of police property, damage of a police vehicle, four counts of assault by beating, and drunk and disorderly conduct.

Nicholas Culpain was subsequently released on bail pending his court appearance. He is scheduled to attend Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

