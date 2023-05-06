Folkestone Stabbing: Man stabbed in the leg in Folkestone as Police launched investigation

Kent Police was called at 8.45pm on Friday 5 May 2023 following a report a man had been assaulted on steps leading off Bradstone Avenue.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the man was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury consistent with a stab wound. The injury is not described as life-threatening.

A 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information which may assist officers is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/80434/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.