Folkestone’s Volunteer Police Cadet Unit was treated to a visit from therapy dog Charlie to learn more about his important role within Kent Police

Community Policing Volunteer Jodie Stammers brought Charlie along to meet with the cadets and interact with them on a one to one basis. Jodie also delivered a presentation around the work and visits they perform on behalf of Kent Police as volunteers.

Since becoming fully trained and operational in July 2022 the Community Policing Volunteer team and their therapy dogs have been incredibly busy highlighting how therapy dogs can help tackle mental health and support vulnerable people. They have taken every opportunity to meet the public through open days, community festivals and even regular visits to certain care homes interacting with vulnerable elderly residents.

Community Policing Volunteer trainer PC Martyn Tulk said: ‘Volunteers are invaluable to Kent Police and we very much appreciate the role that they play within the force.

‘The Community Policing Canine team all give up their free time to enable positive exchanges with the public. This allows people to benefit from all the positive effects therapy dogs can have both mentally and physically. Therapy dogs can help reduce stress and anxiety while providing a sense of connection in difficult situations.

‘It was great to be able to share this with our Volunteer Police Cadets and show them all the different avenues available when volunteering with Kent Police.’

Community Policing Volunteer therapy dogs support child centred policing to ensure that every interaction the police have with a child or young person is an opportunity to engage, hear their voice and recognise when a young person needs further support. They also help connect vulnerable people with the police to build trust and make communities feel safer.

The Volunteer Police Cadet programme provides an opportunity for young people aged 13 to 17 to get involved in activities which support community policing. There are also opportunities for those aged 18 and over to join the team as cadet leaders.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer please visit the volunteer page here – https://www.kent.police.uk/police-forces/kent-police/areas/kent-police/c/specials-and-volunteers/