At an earlier hearing, Nicky Fallows, of Greenfields, Winsford, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and a public order offence.

On Friday, June 10, he was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison at Warrington Magistrates’ Court.

Fallows approached two young boys in school uniform at Hartford station on Tuesday, September 7, last year, according to the court.

He took one of the boys’ ties and used it to hit the other boy, a 12-year-old, around the head and neck.

On the same day, another boy was sitting on a bench at the station with his friend. Fallows approached them and grabbed the second boy, a 13-year-old boy, by the head with both hands.

Fallows approached the third victim, a 15-year-old boy, on the same day. Fallows shoved his head into the schoolboy’s face while making derogatory remarks about his appearance.

Fallows was quickly identified and arrested after an extensive investigation by British Transport Police officers in Crewe, working with colleagues from Cheshire Police, and safeguarding measures were put in place for the children involved.

“This was an incredibly frightening incident that left all three boys shaken and understandably fearful of strangers,” said investigating officer DC Melanie Dodd.

These were classmates who were minding their own business when an inebriated Fallows decided to subject them to physical violence and intimidation. A grown man targeting schoolboys to insult and abuse is the height of cowardice. Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and we urge anyone who witnesses any incidents of violence or abuse on the railway to contact us via our discreet text number, 61016.

“I’d like to commend the young people involved, as well as the three victims and two witnesses who bravely assisted us throughout the investigation.”