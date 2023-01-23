Following a burglary in Maidstone, police are looking for CCTV footage

Three men are reported to have gained access to a house in Woolley Road between 3.45am and 4.25am on Sunday 15 January 2023 and stole a quantity of alcohol.

‘This break-in occurred during the early hours in an area where many properties have private CCTV,’ said Detective Constable Kim Bashford.

‘It is believed that the suspects may have targeted cars and other properties, and we are asking residents to look for footage between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on January 15 that may show anyone acting suspiciously.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference crime number 46/8505/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or fill out an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.