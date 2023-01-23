Monday, January 23, 2023
Monday, January 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Following A Burglary In Maidstone, Police Are Looking For Cctv Footage
Home BREAKING Following a burglary in Maidstone, police are looking for CCTV footage

Following a burglary in Maidstone, police are looking for CCTV footage

by uknip247

Three men are reported to have gained access to a house in Woolley Road between 3.45am and 4.25am on Sunday 15 January 2023 and stole a quantity of alcohol.

‘This break-in occurred during the early hours in an area where many properties have private CCTV,’ said Detective Constable Kim Bashford.

‘It is believed that the suspects may have targeted cars and other properties, and we are asking residents to look for footage between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on January 15 that may show anyone acting suspiciously.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference crime number 46/8505/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or fill out an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The fire destroyed a portion of the first floor of the two-story...

Four people were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and...

Police probe fatal bus hit and run horror in Hounslow after man...

As the Premier League game was suspended, a YouTuber stated that he...

The critically acclaimed comedy-drama series The Dry will now be available on...

An investigation has been launched into disorder in Wolverhampton on Saturday

Police in Colchester are looking for witnesses and information about an assault...

Detectives investigating burglaries at two addresses in Leicester are asking for the...

In the midst of criticism over his selection, BBC chairman Richard Sharp...

Greek F-16 aircraft deployed on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from...

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a Renault Clio driven by...

Woman jailed over the death of Steven Davies

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More