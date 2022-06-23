The Agency claims that it was funded by the proceeds of their illegal activities, such as money laundering and fraud.

For over 30 years,Parvez Akhtar (55), also known as ‘Boney,’ and his brother Zaheer Akhtar Nazir

(50), have been property developers in the area.

The NCA claimed in its high court case that the brothers used their property portfolio to launder hundreds of thousands of pounds on behalf of other prolific criminals.

The Agency also claimed that since the 1990s, Akhtar has been involved in a variety of serious crimes, including international VAT fraud, money laundering, and fraud. The investigation uncovered evidence that he had connections to a number of serious organised criminals both in the UK and abroad.

Akhtar is well-known in the Bradford area and has previously appeared in YouTube videos displaying his valuable cars and sports memorabilia.

“Taking the proceeds of crime off individuals such as these brothers is particularly significant for the Bradford community,” said Andy Lewis, Head of Civil Recovery at the NCA. We have sent a clear message that no one is above the law, while also removing the pair’s ability to benefit from what we determined to be criminal proceeds.

“This action shows the criminal community that we will use every tool at our disposal to disrupt and help prevent money laundering by criminals and their associates.”

The settlement will include a three-story townhouse in Paddington, West London, worth around £1.75 million, as well as two properties in Yorkshire worth around £300,000.