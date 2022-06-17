The accident happened shortly after 8.30 a.m. at the intersection of Kirby Road and Lyndhurst Road in Portsmouth.

This morning, schoolchildren were fortunate to avoid serious injuries after a vehicle collided with a digger being transported.

The Vauxhall was pulling onto Kirby Road when it collided with the trailer carrying the mini digger, causing the trailer to topple over into a parked car while the van was driving.

College Park Juniors sent emails to parents to warn them of the traffic chaos caused by the collision during the busy school day.

Many young children were terrified by the accident as they walked to school, according to a nearby mother of a child who attends College Park School:

“It was shocking; we heard a loud bang and then saw the mini digger topple over; there were many children nearby, and someone could have been seriously injured if they were crossing the road at the time.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the collision, but many young children who were passing by at the time were shaken.”

After fuel spilt onto the road, Colas Roads was called in to use specialised environmental packs, and a clean-up operation is underway.