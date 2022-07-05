At the conclusion of the trial at Inner London Crown Court on Monday, 4 July, Christopher Owens-Wright, 23, of Chatsworth Road, E15, was found guilty of the murder of 23-year-old Michael Fadeyibi and section 18 GBH relating to a second man.

On a date to be determined, he will be sentenced in the same court.

Following his conviction, police are seeking information to locate and apprehend Ryan Igbinovia, 26.

“Christopher Owens-Wright has been found guilty of murder,” said Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, who is in charge of the investigation. We are asking for the public’s help in locating Ryan Igbinovia, who was involved in the pursuit and attack on Michael and his friend. Please contact us if you have seen him or know where he is. Michael’s family has been devastated by his death, and they deserve to see both parties held accountable.”

The fatal assault occurred in Henniker Road, E15, in the early hours of August 6, 2021. Owens-Wright and a second man, identified in court as Ryan Igbinovia, had pursued Michael and a second man through the streets armed with machetes.

When the suspects caught up with Michael on Henniker Road, they attacked him, stabbing him multiple times before leaving him to die in the streets. Michael’s companion was also stabbed, but he escaped with minor injuries.

Although emergency services were called, nothing could be done to save Michael.

Homicide detectives were immediately dispatched and began piecing together the events of that evening.

Owens-Wright was identified as one of those involved, according to intelligence.

Detectives pieced together the foot pursuit through the streets of Newham using extensive CCTV analysis working back from the scene of the crime, showing Michael and his friend being pursued by Owens-Wright and the second suspect, who were armed with machetes.

The officers who first responded to the call to Henniker Road recovered a small knife that was believed to be in Michael’s possession during their initial search of the scene. However, Owens-DNA Wright’s was discovered on the blade, proving he had come into contact with the weapon and was most likely injured by it.

Owens-Wright was apprehended two days after the attack, after fleeing to Nottingham from London. During his arrest, he was discovered to have several minor injuries to his left hand.

Officers seized his cellphone and used forensic analysis to match the movements of those seen on CCTV pursuing Michael to this device.

A box containing an invoice for three machetes was discovered following a search of his Newham address. Although the invoice’s name was different from Owens- Wright’s, his fingerprints were found on both sides of the documentation, proving he had received it.

Despite his refusal to comment during his police interview, the evidence was overwhelming, and Owens-Wright was charged with murder and attempted murder.

“Christopher Owens-Wright pursued Michael Fadeyibi and his friend through the streets of Newham with the express purpose of catching them and inflicting serious harm on them,” DCI Allen added.

Michael and Owens-Wright, who knew each other, had a falling out in the days leading up to the attack. It is unclear what caused this feud, but it was enough for Owens-Wright to arm himself with a machete and set out across the streets to hunt down and attack Michael and his friend.

While I hope that this conviction brings some closure to Michael’s friends and family, I am well aware that the second suspect in this attack is still at large. I’d like to encourage anyone who knows who this person is to come forward and speak with police in private. If you do not want to speak with police, you can provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone who knows where Ryan Igbinovia is is asked to call the police incident room at 020 8345 1570. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.