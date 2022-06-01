Following a “disgraceful” incident in which a car was driven towards pedestrians on a seafront promenade, three men were given suspended sentences

In the incident, which was caught on camera in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, a man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Judge Huw Rees called it “disgraceful,” and an eyewitness described it as “madness.”

The trio was ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid labour.

Richard Allen, 31, of Sheldon, Birmingham, was sentenced to 22 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, after admitting affray, criminal damage to a police cell, and breaching bail in October 2019.

After admitting affray, Darren Dragoonis, 35, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

After pleading guilty to affray and being in possession of a Class B drug, Jack Smith, 27, of Solihull, West Midlands, received a 16-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

“You had been welcomed in Aberystwyth, a well-known tourist town, and you had thrown the welcome back in their faces,” said Judge Rees.

How would you feel, fathers, if your children were out and about in Aberystwyth and saw something like this? It’s a total disgrace.”

He stated that they “richly deserve to go to prison,” but that the three men had “increased maturity” since the incident.

The court heard that none of them had committed any violent crimes since the incident.